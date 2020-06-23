The pilot, who overcomes the fourth night in the ICU, remains stable in gravity

Reduction of sedation is necessary to assess your neurological status

Alex Zanardi has passed the fourth night in the Intensive Care Unit after his traffic accident last Friday. The latest medical bulletin reports that the patient remains stable within gravity and from the hospital they anticipate that next week they will study reducing sedation to wake him up and assess his neurological status.

The Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena has issued a new medical bulletin updating the status of Zanardi. The latest information does not announce major changes regarding the patient, but highlights that he has successfully completed his fourth night in the Intensive Care Unit and that he remains stable within gravity.

Zanardi was sedated after the operation he underwent on Friday, and doctors announce that it is far too soon to think about reducing sedoanalgesia. This they only plan to do from next week, with the aim of knowing their neurological state.

Medical Bulletin June 23 at 11:30 CEST:

“Regarding the clinical conditions of Alex Zanardi, the health management of the University Hospital of Siena reports that the patient also spent the fourth night in the intensive care unit of the Santa Maria alle Scotte polyclinic, in Sien, under conditions of stability in cardio-respiratory and metabolic parameters “.

“The neurological image remains unchanged in severity. The patient remains sedated, intubated, and mechanically ventilated. Any reduction in sedation-analgesia for assessment of neurological status will be considered starting next week. The prognosis remains reserved.”

In development.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard