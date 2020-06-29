The Italian remains in the ICU of the Hospital Santa Maria alle Scotte

The operation lasted two and a half hours and was successful

Alex Zanardi has undergone a second operation on his brain at the Santa Maria alle Scotte Hospital, where he has been admitted to the ICU since June 19, when he suffered a serious accident with his hand bike.

The Hospital of Siena, Italy, has issued a statement updating the state of health of the 53-year-old former driver, having said a few days ago that the Italian survived his accident for just 10 minutes.

“Zanardi’s condition is neurologically severe, but his prognosis remains guarded,” the statement read. “A CT scanner has been performed as part of the diagnosis and therapeutic evaluation carried out by the team treating the athlete.”

“The diagnosis shows an evolution of the patient’s condition sufficient to carry out a second neurosurgery. After the operation, which lasted about two and a half hours, Alex Zanardi was hospitalized again in the intensive care unit where he is still tubed and sedated ”

“The intervention that has been carried out represents a step that had already been planned by the team. Our professionals will evaluate the evolution day by day,” added the director of the Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria Senese, Roberto Gusinu, in addition to confirming that tomorrow There will be another statement to update Zanardi’s situation.

