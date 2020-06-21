The former F1 driver suffered a serious hand bike accident last Friday

The Italian is admitted to the ICU in Siena after neurosurgical operations

The Santa Maria alle Scotte Hospital in Siena has issued a small statement with the update on the health status of Alex Zanardi, who has overcome the night in stable conditions, although the severity of his injuries remains confidential.

Last Friday, Zanardi had to be transported by helicopter to the Santa Maria alle Scotte Hospital in Siena – Italy – after having suffered a serious accident with his hand bike, in which he presumably invaded the oncoming lane and hit a truck.

The Hospital has maintained its usual caution with Zanardi’s state of health within a slight optimism for not having seen adverse signs in the last hours and they have announced that despite being sedated and with assisted breathing, the Italian’s constants have been stable during Saturday night.

They have never yet ruled out unexpected bad news, given that Zanardi’s condition remains “serious”, and although from the Hospital they have stressed that the forecast is still “reserved”, they have given some more details. The next announcement is expected tomorrow Monday at 12:00 local time in Siena.

The hospital statement at 12:00 on Sunday, June 21:

“Regarding the clinical conditions of the athlete Alex Zanardi, admitted to the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena since June 19 after a traffic accident, the Health Department reports that the patient spent the night in conditions of cardiorespiratory stability and metabolic. ”

“The organ functions are adequate. He has always been sedated, intubated, and mechanically ventilated. Continuous neurological monitoring has shown some stability, but this number should be taken with caution because the neurological picture remains severe.”

“The current conditions of general stability still do not allow to exclude the possibility of adverse events and, therefore, the patient always remains on a reserved prognosis.”

