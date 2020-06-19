Alex Zanardi, a former Formula 1 driver and a Paralympic medalist, has suffered an accident in Italy with his ‘handbike’ and, in serious condition, has been evacuated to the nearest hospital by helicopter, according to the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

The Italian, who lost his legs in 2001 in a horrible accident at the Lausitzring, was in one of the stages of the ‘Tricolor Goal’ relay test, a test in which Paralympic athletes often participate.

It was in the province of Siena, specifically on highway 146 that connects Pienza and San Quirico d’Orcia, that Zanardi allegedly lost control of his hand bike and had an accident.

According to the aforementioned media, the Italian could have invaded the opposite lane of the road after losing control and, unfortunately, a truck has been involved in the accident.

Zanardi, who was accompanied by another athlete, had multiple traumas and was immediately transferred by helicopter to the closest hospital, that of Santa Maria alle Scotte, in Siena.

The first reports place the 53-year-old Italian in a very serious condition, although so far no official information has emerged in this area.

It should be remembered that the Italian is still an active driver and has even confirmed just a few hours ago that he would participate in the inaugural event of the Italian GT competition – in Monza – with a BMW M6 GT3.

Among his successes in motorsport, the two titles on the CART in 1997 and 1998 stand out. He also competed in Formula 1 for several teams, including Jordan and Williams.

As for his achievements in the Paralympic sport, Zanardi obtained the gold medal in the hand cycling modality both in the 2012 Paralympic Games -London- and in the 2016 -Rio de Janeiro-.

