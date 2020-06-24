Zanardi still sedated after Friday’s car accident

There will be no new bulletins if there are no major changes as of now

The Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena has issued a new medical bulletin regarding Alex Zanardi’s health condition, which remains stable within gravity and unchanged after spending the fifth night in the Intensive Care Unit.

The latest medical bulletin from the hospital Zanardi is in follows the line of recent days and does not announce changes regarding the status of the pilot after his traffic accident on Friday. Doctors insist that his neurological condition is still serious and stress that it is monitored and controlled by a good team of professionals.

We recall that yesterday the hospital assured that they would not study reducing their sedation to assess neurological damage until next week. The doctors announce that they stop issuing daily bulletins and that they will only publish communications in the event that there are significant changes in the patient’s condition from now on.

I don’t know

Medical Bulletin May 24 at 11:30 CEST:

“Alex Zanardi’s conditions remain stable, he remains in intensive care at the Santa Maria alle Scotte di Siena polyclinic hospital since Friday, June 19. The athlete spent the fifth night of hospitalization without substantial changes in his stable clinical conditions regarding cardio-respiratory and metabolic parameters. The neurological picture is still serious. ”

“Neuromonitoring continues and is under constant study by a team composed mainly of anesthesiologists, resuscitators and neurosurgeons, with the support of a multidisciplinary team based on different clinical needs. The patient remains sedated, intubated and mechanically ventilated, and the prognosis remains reserved. ”

“After talking to the family, it is considered helpful not to disseminate further medical bulletins until there are significant changes in their health.”

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard