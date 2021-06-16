Zamora vs. Scatter next Saturday

Mexican Ibeth “La Roca” Zamora (32-6, 12 KOs), originally from San Cristóbal Huichochitlán, will defend her World Boxing Council flyweight championship against the Olympic Bronze medalist, North American Marlen Esparza (9-1, 1 KOs) from Houston, Texas.

This attractive fight will take place next Saturday at the Don Haskins Center at the University of Texas at El Paso and will be broadcast live on DAZN.

Ibeth Zamora will make her dream of fighting in the United States come true, attempting to make the third defense of her green and gold title.

“This fight for me represents the one that opens more doors for my sports career, we are doing a very good preparation for my boxing to appear there, so that the promoter Golden Boy can see that we also give very good fights. I am very grateful for the space they have given us to be part of this card and, without a doubt, the idea is to return with the championship, ”commented Ibeth.

“This fight is very important to me. It is my first fight for a world title and I am not going to miss the opportunity to become a WBC champion, ”Esparza commented.