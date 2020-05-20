The deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) said on Wednesday, 20, at the Planalto Palace that the actor Mário Frias is quoted to assume the position of Secretary of Culture, after the departure of Regina Duarte. Zambelli said he met the actor at Planalto and that he should still meet President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday, 20.

The actor Mário Frias was known for his performance in ‘Malhação’

Photo: Reproduction Facebook / Estadão Content

The president’s official agenda does not provide for the meeting, however. “He (Mário Frias) is quoted, but he is not defined. As the president (Jair Bolsonaro) would say, they are dating,” he said. Despite confirming that Frias is quoted, Zambelli said that an invitation to the actor has not yet been made. The deputy also said that “as far as she knows” there are no other speculated names for the position.

Regina Duarte was transferred from Culture to the command of the Cinemateca Brasileira, in São Paulo. The announcement was made by social networks this morning after a meeting between the president and the secretary that included Zambelli. Before leaving office, Regina relied on Zambelli to stay in the post.

“(Regina) talked to the president today saying that he was missing her family and the president then said ‘what do you think about going to São Paulo?’. Because she asked to leave, then he (Bolsonaro) proposed”, said. The deputy stressed, however, that Regina wanted to continue “contributing to the government”.

In a conversation with journalists at the exit of Planalto, Zambelli explained that the seat in the secretariat is not yet vacant. According to her, Regina’s departure depends on a decree, which, although ready, still needs the president’s signature. The deputy stated that, due to a “bureaucratic issue”, Regina did not officially leave the post. “There is a whole bureaucracy behind it. It is a bureaucracy that today the Cinemateca is being managed by the Roquette Pinto Foundation, only that it has always belonged to the Secretariat of Culture,” he said.

