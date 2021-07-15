Zak Brown will not be in the F1 British GP due to coronavirus

The Big prize from home, the most anticipated for most F1 teams, as 7 of the 10 teams are based in UK, and it is the event in which many of the members of the groups take the opportunity to go to see the races. However, the party will not be complete for one of these paintings, since McLaren may not have three of its members, including its CEO, Zak Brown, because of the coronavirus.

“McLaren Racing confirmed today that three team members, including CEO Zak Brown, tested positive for COVID-19 during the team’s rigorous testing program prior to the British Grand Prix, ”the Woking team said in a statement.

“None of our pilots are close contacts. The three cases are not connected to each other and are now isolated according to government guidelines. The team’s operations for the British Grand Prix are not affected ”, added the group in the aforementioned text.