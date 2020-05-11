The supercars will celebrate an event with different personalities next Monday

MotoGP champion Mick Doohan and Dakarian Toby Price will also participate.

The Supercars, the most popular category of passenger cars in Australia, celebrates next Monday, May 18, a virtual event in which different well-known faces from the motor world will participate. McLaren CEO Zak Brown is one of them.

Before coming to coach McLaren, Zak Brown was a professional pilot and at heart that competitive spirit remains. The American is co-owner of one of the Supercars teams, Walkinshaw Andretti United, and the category has called him to run in the virtual event they organize for next Monday, May 18. It’s about the race ‘Supercars Celebrity Eseries‘.

The contest has today expanded the list of registered to the test and it appears the name of Zak Brown. The American will compete in a most interesting grid, with the five-time MotoGP champion Mick Doohan, the Dakar winner in motorcycles Toby Price; MotoX and SuperX champion Dan Reardon; MotoX freestyle rider Blake Williams and Australian rally champion Scott Pedder.

DJR Team Penske co-owner Ryan Story will also be participating. Participants who do not come from the motor world will include athletes from rugby, cricket, surfing and soccer. The race will take place virtually at Mount Panorama on the Australian night and will be broadcast via the Supercars’ Facebook page and the category’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

CONFIRMED PARTICIPANTS

Zak Brown Angus Ta’avao – All Blacks Rugby Barry Ryan – Erebus Supercars Blake Williams – Freestyle MotoX Brad Hodge – Cricket Brad Jones – BJR Supercars Dan Reardon – MotoX SuperX Daniel Bowles – Brisbane Roar A-League Jack Riewoldt – Richmond AFL Jarmen Impay – Hawthorn AFL Luke Egan – Surf Mick Doohan – Moto GP Nathan Hindmarsh – National Rugby League Neil Crompton – Supercars commentator Peter Siddle – Cricket Ryan Story – DJR Team Penske Supercars Scott Pedder – rally driver Toby Price – Dakar

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.