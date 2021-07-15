Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren, positive for COVID-19

Just the day before on-track action begins for the British Grand Prix, the McLaren team confirmed that Zak Brown and the other two employees on the team have tested positive during the pre-event screening program.

All members of the team are isolating themselves according to British government guidelines.

However, McLaren has confirmed that neither driver, Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris, have been close contact with Brown or the other two employees in recent days.

“The team’s operation for the remainder of the British GP weekend remains unchanged,” read the statement issued by the British team.

For his part, Brown commented on his social media: “After the tests prior to the British GP, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have notified all my close contacts and I am isolated following the government’s instructions. Still, I will stay connected and support the team safely from home. “

The positives come on a weekend in which Silverstone hopes to welcome 140,000 spectators in its stands, after the organizers decided not to apply restrictions related to the pandemic, beyond a negative result to a COVID-19 test done 48 hours before or demonstrate that they have the complete vaccination schedule.

In Great Britain the restrictions against the coronavirus disappear on July 19, a day after the race, and the government has wanted to carry out an experiment with massive attendance at the grand prix to see if a winter with massive events is feasible.

In addition, the British GP will be the first of three tests that F1 hopes to complete in 2021 with sprint qualifying races, where the drivers will battle for pole for Sunday’s race in a 100 km race (17 laps at Silverstone ).