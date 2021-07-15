Zak Brown and two other McLaren members positive for Covid

07/15/2021 at 2:57 PM CEST

Zak Brown and two other McLaren team employees have tested positive during the screening program prior to the British Grand Prix, which kicks off this Friday at Silverstone. The team members are isolating themselves according to British government guidelines. However, McLaren has confirmed that neither of the two drivers, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, have been close contact with Brown or the other two infected.

“The operation of the team for the remainder of the weekend of the British GP remains unchanged,” said the statement from the British team. Brown , in his social networks, adds that “after the tests prior to the GP of Great Britain, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have notified all my close contacts and I am isolated following the government’s instructions. Even so, I will remain connected and supporting the team safely from home. “

The news coincides with the permission for the Grand Prix of Great Britain to receive 140,000 spectators in its stands, provided that they present a negative result made 48 hours before the event or can certify that they have the complete vaccination schedule. In Great Britain the restrictions against the coronavirus disappear on July 19, a day after the race, and the government has wanted to carry out an experiment with massive attendance at the grand prix to see if a winter with massive events is feasible.