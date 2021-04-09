Zahi Hawass, the 74-year-old Egyptian archaeologist who has discovered the ‘Lost City’ and who was accused of corruption

This Thursday a new discovery was made public in Egypt. It is not a new tomb with a pharaoh, but a city lost under the sands of the country 3,000 years ago. Some experts have even called it the second most important archaeological discovery from the tomb of Tutankhamun and has dubbed it the ‘Lost Golden City’.

The person in charge of this mission in the African country has been Zahi Hawass, one of the best-known Egyptologists in the world and increasingly known for his appearances in historical documentaries of ancient Egyptian civilizations. He is one of the most important figures in the recent history of the country, since he spent many years fighting to achieve bring back thousands of historical pieces that had been exported to museums in other countries, during the colonial era.

One of these relics was the Rosetta stone, which is currently in the British Museum in London. Hawass went on to say that “if the British want to be reminded, if they want to restore their reputation, they should offer to return the stone, as it is the icon of our Egyptian identity. “

A life tied to antiques

Zahi Hawass was born in the Mediterranean city of Damietta in 1947. At the age of 74, he continues to lead archaeological expeditions on the ground, something he has been doing for the Egyptian government for almost more than 20 years. In 2002 he was elected by the executive to exercise the position of secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities of the Government, which depended on the Ministry of Culture and consisted of the conservation, protection and regulation of all antiquities and archaeological excavations in the country.

It was the first public office that Hawass held and the Supreme Council of Antiquities was responsible for establishing the limits to archaeological sites, in addition to being the only agent authorized to restore or preserve the monuments of Egypt. Furthermore, foreign archaeologists working in Egypt were required to inform the Council of all discoveries and finds they made prior to publication, a controversial move that has led to the expulsion of several historians from the country.

Hawass was in charge of the Council until 2011, when he was appointed Minister of Antiquities, a completely new position that absorbed the work of his old position. He had great recognition both inside and outside the country thanks to various excavations that he led through the Nile Delta. However, his time as minister was very convulsive and was peppered with alleged cases of corruption, for which he was in office for just six months, until he resigned in July.

His brief period as a minister and the accusations of corruption

Hawass’s way of launching the newly founded Ministry of Antiquities was not the best. Just a month after taking office resigned in protest against looting at archaeological sites, but he returned to occupy the post two weeks later at the request of the Prime Minister. Just 15 days later, the Egyptian justice sentenced Zahi Hawass to one year in prison for an old lawsuit over the ownership of land, relegating him again as minister. However, the sentence was appealed and annulled shortly after, returning to occupy his position again.

He remained as minister until July, when he was accused of having close relations with then-President Hosni Mubarak and of illicitly enriching himself, charges Hawass has always denied. However, was sentenced to one year in jail for an alleged corruption case which, again, justice annulled after the appeal of the archaeologist and two years of investigations. On July 22, he definitively left the position of minister stating: “I am retiring to focus on my own work, as a researcher and as a writer.

Finally, he is currently leading mostly privately funded expeditions – despite always being overseen by the government – and is still trying to find new aspects of ancient Egyptian civilizations. Their latest discovery has been the lost city of Luxor, which began in September 2020 looking for the mortuary temple of Tutankhamun and ended up finding the “largest administrative and industrial settlement of the era of the Egyptian Empire on the west bank of Luxor”, located on the Nile.