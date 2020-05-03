Luis Roberto Alves Zague It is, without a doubt, one of the maximum historical references of the America club. For this reason, the comments on the matter that you have about the blue cream institution, are usually heard by most of the nest fans.

On this occasion, the Mexican attacker was honest and spoke about his time at the club. In the first instance he pointed out his love for the colors of the Americanist painting; however, he made it clear that his departure was somewhat difficult since he did not it turned out to be a decision completely yours.

“Almost by obligation on the part of the managers, I was forced to leave America and it is something that hurts me until today. I would have liked to retire in America and they didn’t give me that opportunity. But that’s the way it is in soccer and you have to understand, the world keeps spinning and life goes on“He declared Zague in an interview for BolaVip.

Against Toros Neza y cia. !! … and our coach my dear Miguel Herrera (duelazos chingaos!) trying to knock me down 😏✌🏻 # Zaguismo #Zague #Impresionanti # soy17 pic.twitter.com/yX2l7gavKJ – Zague (@LRZague) May 3, 2020

Zague He also pointed out that, today, there are few footballers who really feel the shirt. In addition, he recognized that falling in love with the club is usually difficult; however once you get you follow it until the end of days.

“In America they are numbered with the fingers of one hand those who really love the institution. For example OchoaI am glad that he has returned (…) Hopefully players like this will emerge, but it is difficult today. The best honey for me is the one I always tried, I enjoyed it and I was satisfied, it is the Club América”He indicated.

By last, Zague He recognized that his time as a blue-cream manager was a true failure; however, he made it clear that that it was due to the little consent that the high command They promoted him by stating that he never had room for maneuver.

“I had other very short and even insipid passages, unpleasant and with a bad taste in the mouth as manager of the America. They never gave me autonomy, nor independence, the freedom to make decisions and carry out a project that was very clear to me. Because I felt very capable (…) So I decided better to step aside“He finished.