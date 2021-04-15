Zack Snyder’s zombie trailer

Trailer for ‘Army of the dead‘, from Zack snyderWe will have a premiere in selected theaters of ‘Army of the dead‘, from Zack snyder. ‘Army of the dead‘, from Zack snyder, can be seen on Netflix from May 21. From Zack snyder.

‘Army of the dead‘, from Zack snyder, presents its adrenaline-pumping trailer in a Las Vegas flooded with zombies that, to the surprise of the respectable, seem to be much more complex than the usual undead runners, a ruthless mix between those speedy undead and the increasingly organized specimens of ‘The land of the undead‘(George A. Romero, 2005).

The film marks the director’s return to the world with which he became known. ‘Dawn of the Dead‘(2004) the brilliant remake of’Zombie‘(George A. Romero, 1978) written by James Gunn, he promised us a career full of shocking shots and slow motion, and boy did he deliver! After the success of ‘300‘(2006), the divide’Watchmen‘(2009) and the unjustly forgotten’Ga’Hoole: Legend of the Guardians‘(2010), he showed that he was up for anything by releasing the worst and best film of 2011 with’Sucker Punch‘.

At Warner they got serious and Snyder pulled through the grayscale to pull his heroes ‘chariot with’Man of steel‘(2013),’Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice‘(2016) and one of the most tricky Internet phenomena of recent years, those two titles with his signature and different montage that can be found as’League of Justice‘(2017) and’Zack Snyder’s Justice League‘(2021).

Directed by Snyder, who has also signed the script alongside Shay hatten Y Joby harold, ‘Army of the dead‘promises to be a bloody heist and zombie adventure in which a group of mercenaries plan an ambitious robbery in Las Vegas despite an incipient plague of the undead.

With Dave Bautista as protagonist next to Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Theo rossi Y Tig Notaro in its cast. This production of The Stone Quarry, formerly known as Cruel and Unusual Films, which is nothing but the producer of the filmmaker himself and his wife, Deborah Snyder, will be distributed by Netflix, which will have the film on May 21 after having been released internationally in cinemas (also in Spain) on a date to be confirmed.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Netflix

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io