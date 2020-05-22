DC comics fans have seen their dream come true. Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League, known as Snyder’s Cut, will finally see the light of day. It will do so with a duration of four hours that will be divided into six installments that will premiere, at least in the United States, on HBO Max, the streaming service of WarnerMedia.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the assembly of this new -or old, depending on how you look at it- version of Justice League is not finished and Warner will invest between 20 or 30 million dollars for Snyder, along with the original post-production team for Finish the montage and finish the visual effects.

It is possible, points out the American publication, that this process also contemplates the meeting of the original actors, Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Ben Affleck (Batman), to shoot some additional sequences.

The confirmation of the news comes after in recent days various information indicated that Warner executives had seen the version of Snyder months ago, which the director already showed previously and of which he was giving specific details through social networks, and were pleasantly impressed.

Snyder left the project when the main shoot was already finished due to a serious family problem. Joss Whedon, the director of the first two Avengers movies at Marvel Studios, was in charge of finalizing the film. A job in which he made many changes, shooting many additional scenes -which motivated, among other things, the famous problems with the mustache of Henry Cavill that post-production was not able to disguise- and retouching many details of the development and outcome of the plot originally planned in the Snyder version.

Justice League finally saw the light of day in November 2017 and grossed nearly $ 657 million globally with a budget of nearly $ 300 million, a result that was truly disappointing and ruined plans for a sequel planned by Snyder.

.