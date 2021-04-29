Zack Snyder’s Justice Leagues is the best-selling movie of the moment

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% was released more than a month ago on the HBO Max platform and others around the world, making the popularity of the film soar through the roof and promoting a new movement that aims to restore the vision of Snyder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, fans can celebrate a new victory and that is that the film has become the best seller of the moment according to the shared figures Official Film Chart. Superhero cinema has been marked by this movie forever.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Exactly a year ago, no one believed that the Snyder Cut would become a reality, and there were few who made fun of those who had faith in the hypothetical project. Last May, Zack He cleared all kinds of doubts and presented to the world the first poster of his special court and declared that he was already working on the details of his version. Social networks could not believe it and the wait for the new movie became long and desperate, fortunately we only had to wait less than 12 months to have the final product before our eyes.

Now, according to the Official Film Chart, Zack Snyder’s Justice League ranks number one in digital sales with 9,000 copies ahead of its closest competitor, Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%. Although the specific sales figure is not mentioned, we can imagine the success that the film has had thanks to social networks. Lasting four hours, the special cut of League of Justice represents a resounding success for Warner, as well as the opportunity to move on with more superhero stories along with the blessing of the most skeptical fans (although some continue to insist that bringing glory to the series in the future requires the return of Snyder).

We invite you to read: Zack Snyder Reacts To Nigerian Parody Of Army Of The Dead Trailer, Calls It Amazing

The DC Extended Universe has had serious trouble catching up with its biggest competition, the MCU. Despite the efforts, the first does not compare with the second in constancy and income, so at least in the field of Hollywood we can assure that the Avengers still have the best jewels in the crown. The superhero cinema has seen a dramatic increase in its production in recent times, giving way to several of the highest grossing films of all time. But maybe Zack Snyder’s Justice League is reason enough inspiration for Warner to make better decisions.

In short, far behind is the horrifying vision of Joss Whedon for the Justice League, who in 2017 delivered a film that did not rise to the occasion and left the entire saga very badly off. Fans repudiate that version, one that tainted what Zack Snyder dreamed of from the beginning and that has now been completely outgrown. Will the #RestoreTheSnyderverse movement be able to meet its goals? Only Warner has the last word.

Although the DCEU has boasted highs and lows throughout its career in the industry, some actors and characters have been fortunate enough to stick around to offer more. One of the previous cases is Ezra Miller, who long ago was hired to give life to Barry Allen, better known as The Flash, a character who will have his film very soon and could be completely extraordinary. Filming has already started in the UK and has a premiere scheduled for November 4, 2022.

You may also be interested in: Zack Snyder’s Justice League Didn’t Help Increase HBO Max Subscriber Count