Zack Snyder’s Justice League to have a limited theatrical release

When Zack Snyder (Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, The Man of Steel – 55%) revealed that his version of Justice League – 41% was very different from the one that was released in theaters, social networks were filled with requests – some of them very risque – to know this cut of the director. After a lot of pressure, fans finally got Warner Bros. to fund this project and launch it on its newest streaming platform, HBO Max.

Now, once again, Snyder’s project has proven to be one of the most interesting cinematographic phenomena of recent years, because after all the complications that occurred for the launch of this streaming version, the same filmmaker has announced that his four-hour film will also have a limited theatrical release in IMAX screenings (via MovieWeb).

In this way, after three years of struggles and pressure on the internet so that the filmmaker could finish his cut and release it, Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% will also reach some theaters and in the best possible quality. In an interview for CinemaBlend (via MovieWeb), the director confirmed the news as follows:

[El estudio] He gave me a bunch of charity screenings at IMAX. So as we go along, I’m going to do a handful of charity screenings – a couple in color, a couple in black and white – and that’s my plan. As we move into fall, with The Nerd Queens, we really want to do Zack Con Two or Snyder Con Two. The idea would be to do an IMAX weekend where we would put Man of Steel, BvS and Justice League as a kind of three day event and try to bring together as many people who made the movie and the cast and anyone who helps us. do a big charity event. A great fan meeting with cosplay and everything … like a true celebration of everything.

In this way, with a successful launch on HBO Max and now with a theatrical release on the schedule, the SnyderVerse appears to be slowly moving towards the center of attention in the DC Extended Universe, as in fact, now fans have taken over. networks to demand that Warner allow Snyder to complete the trilogy of League of Justice as I had planned from the beginning.

However, the studio seems that it will not yield in that area, because in another interview for Variety (via MovieWeb), the executive director of WarnerMedia Studios, Ann sarnoffstated that while the study was happy with the reception of Zack Snyder’s Justice League It’s not supposed to be the beginning of a new trilogy, but rather the end of Snyder’s time with the DCEU.

I appreciate that you love Zack’s work and we are so grateful for his many contributions to DC. We’re very happy that he was able to bring his part of the Justice League to life because that wasn’t in the plan until about a year ago. With that comes the completion of his trilogy. We are very happy that we did this, but we are very excited about the plans we have for all of the multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed right now.

