Zack Snyder’s Justice League to continue with animated comic

A few days ago, actor Scott Fowler advanced on Twitter that he was linked to a future project related to the Snyderverse. An information that was taken with some caution because Fowler is not particularly well known, although he has carried out a great campaign to play the villain Enigma.

We can now contextualize his words, as a animated comic (or comic in motion) that will serve as a continuation for the movie “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”. Recall that at the time, it was revealed that although Snyder tried to make a comic about the story of Robin’s death, the publisher ended up discarding the project.

If we look back, a series of storyboards were shown at the time in which Zack Snyder, Jim Lee and Geoff Johns collaborated for the planned Justice League 2. This happened in early March in Dallas, Texas, at the AT&T Discovery District to promote HBO Max’s “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”.

Launched in conjunction with an AFSP charity event, this moving comic will feature narration by Ray Porter (voiced by Darkseid in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”) and a cast consisting of Harry Lennix (Martian Manhunter), Karen Bryson, Sam Benjamin, Scott Fowler, Pressley Coker, Richard Cetrone, Christina Wren, also including Megan Loucks, Lis Wonder, David Avery, Geraldo Cortes, Anthony Sherfield, Dawson Wiedrich and more.

The comic in motion will feature new illustrations by Mariano De Venezia, colourist and cartoonist from Argentina, and from Luis Bedregal, eighteen-year-old VFX artist from Peru. At the moment, the first look at Batman has already been advanced, the image that heads the news.

Behind the project are Matthew Miranda (creator of LightCast Podcast) and Maroof Husain (publicist and producer of LightCast) serving as directors, and with executive producer Andre Fernandez (host of The Nickatina Show).

This animated comic titled “The Dreamscapes of Justice League: A Motion Comic” will be launched in the third quarter of 2021.