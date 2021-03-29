Zack Snyder’s Justice League: The filmmaker had to direct Ezra Miller and Diane Lane via Zoom

From the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, the director has not stopped talking about everything that it took to resume this production, from the fact of continuing with what was pending, the change of the beginning and the end, the realization of new takes and the fact that they had to redo all special effects; plus everything you would have liked to do with new DC Comics characters.

Keep reading: Amber Heard reacts to Mera in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Two of the most important moments of the Snyder Cu that were completely new in the story were the cameo of Martian Manhunter and the final scene inspired by Knightmare where Jared Leto makes his special participation as Joker, where there is not only a different meeting between the characters, but also tell other stories that could happen in the future of the heroes.

During an interview on Pop Culture Weekly with Kyle McMahon, Zack Snyder spoke about all these new scenes and the challenges he faced due to the fact that he was filming in the middle of the most critical moments of the pandemic caused by COVID 19, in addition to having a time limit for the delivery of the project and be able to launch it in March. On the other hand, one of his stars with whom he had to film again was outside the country.

Continue with: Black Adam Announces Release Date

When Zack was in the production of his new takes, Ezra Miller was in England filming the third installment of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – 73%, so the only solution to make a new moment for Flash was to direct it from a distance via Zoom, something the filmmaker had never done before. However, this was not the only time he turned to this now popular tool, he did the same for the scene where Martha Kent shapeshifted into Martian Manhunter.

We had to do it with Zoom because [Miller estaba] in England and I couldn’t travel so we did it with Zoom. I just needed a couple takes of him, but it was crazy. I have never done that. I did it to Diane Lane the same way for her little girl [escena], where she comes out and makes her cameo Martian Manhunter. That shot where he walks out the door and looks around, we didn’t have that, so he had to get it. […] It was weird. They had me on an iPad on a stand so Diane could come over and talk to me. It was really weird, but it’s cool.

It may interest you: The worst criticisms of Zack Snyder’s Justice League

For the scenes of Knightmare Snyder he was present, but he had to shoot with each actor separately because several were starting to shoot other things and it was difficult for them to coincide, also the Snyders had to deliver their special effects before Christmas to be able to release the movie in March, so they didn’t have much time to wait for the cast to meet the same day. This is what Deborah Snyder told CINEMA-Magazin:

What was difficult was that we only shot for three days. We shot the Batman-Joker scene and then we did a couple of takes. But literally no one was together. It was difficult from a coordination point of view, and it was also difficult to plan because everyone is starting to roll again after COVID. But we were still figuring out what the restrictions were and how to do it safely.

You may also be interested: The worst criticisms of Zack Snyder’s Justice League