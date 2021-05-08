Zack Snyder’s Justice League surpasses Avengers: Endgame as the most watched movie in China

Following the official release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% at the beginning of March of this year, the film of the also director of Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% has swept not only as one of the most anticipated films of the last four years, but also as one of the most viewed and commented on recently, without neglecting the endless conversations that were generated regarding the obvious improvement compared to the 2017 version.

Both critics and fans of the director rated the film positively, leading to the emergence of a new campaign for Warner Bros. to restore the entire SnyderVerse, especially now that the filmmaker has consistently shared the trailers he had for others. two sequels of The Justice League. So far the relationship between the company and the director remains fractured, both have commented that there will be nothing else together.

Despite this, many still hope that if the film is seen by an unsurpassed number of people worldwide, then Warner executives may reconsider taking that project back; meanwhile expectations have grown after the rumor that Toby Emmerich, current president of WB, could be close to resigning his position. While that happens or not, Zack Snyder’s Justice League already surpassed Avengers: Endgame – 95% as the most watched movie in some countries.

According to recent reports (via Small Screen), the film starring Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Henry Cavill and Ezra Miller has just been released in China through the streaming platform of that country called Migu Video. In those first five days, the Snyder Cut has had about 250 million views with everything and its four hours of duration surpassing Avengers: Endgame.

For its part, the tape of the Russo brothers has about 240 million reproductions on the same platform. It must be remembered that the reception of commercial films specifically in China is essential for their final collection worldwide, both at the box office and now on digital platforms. The Justice League It was not released in theaters in that country, nor in many others, however, that has not prevented its remarkable success.

Some reports have indicated that Snyder was very interested in his new cut reaching at least Chinese theaters because he knows the response from that audience, and without a doubt, the story would have been the same or even better. It is worth mentioning that Migu Video It is not the only place where the tape has captured the attention of that particular audience, because also its number of reproductions in Tencent Video Y BiliBili have been considered impressive.

While it still remains a mystery whether at some point the SnyderVerse will come back to life, Warner has stuck with the idea that that project is already finished, however, even AT&T might have the power to make this come true for the profits it makes. it has meant to them too, and perhaps the solution is to bring everything directly to HBO Max. But only time will tell if this happens or not.