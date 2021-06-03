Zack Snyder’s Justice League is once again the best-selling movie of the moment

More than two months after hitting HBO Max, Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% continues to captivate fans, because according to the Official Film Chart, it was once again the best-selling film of the moment. The project is an ambitious four-hour superhero epic that was originally made in 2016, but could not see the light of day until 2021.

It seems like Raya and The Last Dragon – 97% was the film that had taken its No. 1 spot from the Snyder Cut, but it didn’t last long before the DC Comics film regained its place. Official Film Chart shows the sales results in the United Kingdom, but there is no doubt that in Latin America it was also an overwhelming success, since on the platforms where it was available such as Amazon Prime, Google Play and Cinépolis Klic it managed to become the most rented during its premiere.

We will soon have it available in Latin America on HBO Max, a streaming service that arrives in the territory on June 29, at a cost of 149 Mexican pesos per month for the standard package, and 99 Mexican pesos for the mobile package. Here you can see the Official Film Chart Twitter post where it is celebrated that Zack Snyder’s Justice League regained its first place:

Back to the top! Zack Snyder’s Justice League (Snyder Cut) returns to number 1 on the official UK movie chart.

Back 👏 on 👏 top! 👏 @ ZackSnyder’s Justice League (@SnyderCut) returns to Number 1 on the UK’s Official Film Chart 🚀 https://t.co/8yQ6GnJuMm pic.twitter.com/ExlIPKccsG – Official Charts (@officialcharts) June 2, 2021

In the Official Film Chart tweet we can see that fans did not miss the opportunity to write responses with the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (restore the SnyderVerse), with which they want to attract Warner’s attention and achieve sequels of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, as well as new installments with Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman.

On the part of Warner Bros. it seems that they want nothing more from the director and his superhero saga. Snyder is as aware of it as his fans; one of his most revealing statements on the matter was in an interview with Jake’s Takes where he stated that Warner Bros. is “aggressively anti-Snyder,” and then added:

What can I say? Clearly, they are not interested in my vision. But I’d also say they certainly weren’t interested, I would have said originally, in my version of Justice League. They certainly made decisions about it. I love the characters and I love the worlds, and I think it’s an amazing place to make a movie. It is a glorious intellectual property. So there it is. I don’t know what could be done as you go along, other than I think the fan movement is very strong, and the fan community, [su] intention is so pure, and I really have great respect for it. I hope a cool head prevails with [el estudio] and that they see that there is a great fandom that wants more of that. But who knows what they will do?

Most recently in a video of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert he went even further, sending Warner Bros. to hell with the words “suck it Warner Brothers”.

Rumors claim that the upcoming WarnerMedia and Discovery merger is the hope for the SnyderVerse to be restored, and although there is no official news about it, fans have seen their desire to move forward with the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign renewed, and no one doubts that there is a very large fandom waiting to be heard.

Zack Snyder’s Justice LeagueIn addition to obtaining good audience numbers, it had a much more positive reception from the public and critics than Justice League – 41%, the film that hit theaters in 2017 and was a version significantly altered by Warner Bros. and Joss Whedon.