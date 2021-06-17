Zack Snyder’s Justice League is HBO Max’s most watched this year – Tomatazos

Much has been made of the success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% since its release nearly three months ago, but HBO Max hasn’t revealed the actual numbers for how successful the movie was. Fans suspect that Warner Bros. has kept the information about it hidden, and that is reinforced because Zack Snyder himself said in an interview that Warner Bros. has not told him anything about how well his film did. . However, there are sites that are dedicated to making tops about what is most seen on streaming platforms, such as Flixpatrol, and thanks to this we can check how well or badly the premieres of services such as Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max fared , etc.

A few months ago Samba reported that Zack Snyder’s Justice League had not surpassed in reproductions to Wonder Woman 1984 – 76% during its premiere, and shortly afterwards Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% and Mortal Kombat – 74% left the two DC Comics movies far behind in terms of views. However, it seems that Flixpatrol is proof that Zack Snyder’s Justice League It has been more successful in the long term, because just one day after it was officially released 3 months ago, it ranks 1 in the top 10 of the most watched on HBO this year.

The site gives points to movies or series according to the position they occupy among the most viewed, 10 points for being in position # 1, 9 points for being in position # 2, and 1 point for being in position # 10. That is how Zack Snyder’s Justice League, worldwide, it has accumulated 15,993 points so far this year, well above second and third place, occupied by Contract (2006) and Wonder Woman 1984, with 6,660 and 5,516 respectively.

If this data is not enough to convince Warner that the sequels to Zack Snyder’s Justice League are worth producing, perhaps fan pressure will be needed again, just as social media has flooded in the past three years. with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. This year a new hashtag, #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, has gained momentum, which seeks to convince that there are millions who want to see the continuation of Snyder’s original project.

The first news about the possibility of a SnyderVerse was disappointing, as Ann Sarnoff, CEO of Warner Media, said in an interview with Variety in March that Zack Snyder’s Justice League marked the end of that saga. Then more hopeful rumors have appeared, but that cannot be confirmed, it only remains to wait to find out if the future merger of Warner Media and Discovery really saves the SnyderVerse.