Zack Snyder’s Justice League is HBO Max’s most-watched so far this year

Much has been made of the success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% since its release nearly three months ago, but HBO Max hasn’t revealed the actual numbers for how successful the movie was. Fans suspect that Warner Bros. has lobbied to keep the information about it hidden, and that is reinforced because Zack Snyder himself said in an interview that Warner Bros. has not told him anything about how well his company did. film. However, there are sites that are dedicated to making tops about what is most seen on streaming platforms, such as Flixpatrol, and thanks to this we can check how well or badly the premieres of services such as Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max fared , etc.

A few months ago Samba TV reported that Zack Snyder’s Justice League had not surpassed in reproductions to Wonder Woman 1984 – 76% during its premiere, and shortly afterwards Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% and Mortal Kombat – 74% left the two DC Comics movies far behind in terms of views. However, it seems that Flixpatrol is proof that Zack Snyder’s Justice League It has been more successful in the long term, because just one day after it was officially released 3 months ago, it ranks 1 in the top 10 of the most watched on HBO this year.

The site gives points to movies or series according to the position they occupy among the most viewed, 10 points for being in position # 1, 9 points for being in position # 2, and 1 point for being in position # 10. That is how Zack Snyder’s Justice League, worldwide, it has accumulated 15,993 points so far this year, well above second and third place, occupied by Contract (2006) and Wonder Woman 1984, with 6,660 and 5,516 respectively.

If this data is not enough to convince Warner that the sequels of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, maybe fan pressure is needed again, just as in the past three years they have inundated social media with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. This year a new hashtag, #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, has gained momentum, which seeks to convince that there are millions who want to see the continuation of Snyder’s original project.

The first news about the possibility of a SnyderVerse was disappointing, as Ann sarnoff, CEO of Warner Media, said in an interview with Variety in March that Zack Snyder’s Justice League marked the end of that saga. Then more hopeful rumors have appeared, but that cannot be confirmed, it only remains to wait to find out if the future merger of Warner Media and Discovery really saves the SnyderVerse.

While we receive news on the subject, the director enjoys the enormous success of The Army of the Dead – 78% at Netflix, a company with which they said they were very happy to work, as they gave him complete creative control over his film, contrary to Warner Bros., which so drastically altered their Justice League – 41% who gave rise to to the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign by fans. Other projects of interest to Snyder, in addition to the potential aftermath of The army of the deadThey are an adaptation of the comic The Dark Knight Returns and some anime like Dragon Ball; So, his career has a future, what is not certain is if in this one he will return to direct a DC Comics film.