Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been the best-selling movie for three weeks

Although HBO Max did not release Zack Snyder’s Justice League numbers – 82%, various reports indicated that it was a success, and to contribute to that idea we have the fact that after three weeks it is still ranked 1 of the best sellers in the United Kingdom. The 4-hour film has received praise from critics and fans, including some viewers who were skeptical of the project.

The first news after the launch of Zack Snyder’s Justice League They were encouraging, as they said that certain services where it was available, such as HBO Go in China, had been saturated. More recently massive numbers were reported in the Asian giant upon reaching the Migu Video and BiliBili platforms, the film broke the Avengers: Endgame record – 95%.

Now, according to Official Charts, after three weeks Zack Snyder’s Justice League still ranked # 1, above Wonder Woman 1984 – 76% and Wrong Turn (2021), which occupy the second and third place respectively. The writer and journalist Steve May commented on Twitter the following:

Zack Snyder’s Justice League rises to No.1 on the UK Official Film Chart for the third week in a row. In digital downloads, only the film’s excellent four-hour cut still beats Wonder Woman 1984. And this weekend we also have #ArmyOfTheDead!

Just in – Zack Snyder’s Justice League scoops a third consecutive week at Number 1 on the UK’s Official Film Chart. On digital downloads only the bumper four-hour cut of the film still holds off Wonder Woman 1984. And this weekend we get #ArmyOfTheDead too! pic.twitter.com/DjDX1dxkeX – Steve May (@SteveMay_UK) May 12, 2021

However, it is not time to claim victory, according to information from Samba TV on HBO Max. Zack Snyder’s Justice League did not exceed in views to Wonder Woman 1984, and now we will have to wait a few weeks to find out if it manages to stay in the first place long enough; the sequel to Wonder Woman – 92% were in first place at some point and now remain in second after 9 weeks. Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82% are in fourth place and have been on the list for 77 weeks, while Avengers: Endgame, with 51 weeks on the list, is ranked 10th.

Undoubtedly Zack Snyder’s Justice League it was a success, but we can’t be sure if it was what they expected on HBO Max. The dream of sequels to the film remains dormant and the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign continues on Twitter, but even the director has been skeptical about it.

In an interview with Jake’s takes (via Screen Rant), Zack Snyder spoke about the studio’s stance on his vision of superheroes and was not very optimistic:

Warner Bros. has been aggressively anti-Snyder so to speak. What can I say? Clearly, they are not interested in my vision. But I’d also say they certainly weren’t interested, I would have said originally, in my version of Justice League. They certainly made decisions about it. I love the characters and I love the worlds, and I think it’s an amazing place to make a movie. It is a glorious intellectual property. So there it is. I don’t know what could be done as you go along, other than I think the fan movement is very strong, and the fan community, [su] intention is so pure, and I really have great respect for it. I hope a cool head prevails with [el estudio] and that they see that there is a great fandom that wants more of that. But who knows what they will do?

For the fans, it only remains to press on in the hope that the campaign will have the same effect as #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. On the other hand, Snyder will soon release The Army of the Dead – 70% on Netflix, a new zombie story that takes him back to his origins as a filmmaker.

