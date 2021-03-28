Zack Snyder’s Justice League fans leave negative reviews of Godzilla vs. Kong

Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% hit theaters this weekend and it has quickly become a triumph for the studio in charge of its production, however, not everyone is happy with the showdown of the giants on the big screen. Through platforms dedicated to film criticism, some fans of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% have posted negative reviews against the new MonsterVerse movie. The reason? They do not intend to continue supporting another Warner Bros. tape until the studio makes a decision to restore the requested SnyderVerse. Read on for all the details.

When Legendary and Warner Bros. released the first official trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong In late January, social media couldn’t believe what they were looking at. We had two colossi fighting with an incredible song in the background. This movie doesn’t have the slightest intention of being pretentious, it knows what audiences want and it will give it to them: an epic showdown between two of the most popular creatures in pop culture. No pedantry but a lot of ambition; and fans couldn’t be happier with the promises. Now we have the film available in theaters and the success has been surprising, much more than expected in the middle of the pandemic.

But although Godzilla vs. Kong is delighting fans of the MonsterVerse, fans of Zack Snyder and his vision of Justice League want more from Warner, they want the company to bring back the filmmaker for more movies in the DC Extended Universe. Their biggest effort came a couple of days ago, when the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse hashtag hit half a million posts on Twitter, even beating out Marvel Studios’ biggest moves. Now they have their sights on the film of Godzilla and Kong, and the bad reviews do not wait.

Rotten Tomatoes shares reviews like (via ComicBook Movie): “I will never support WB / DC movies at any cost until they restore SnyderVerse. Give us what we want! [Warner Bros.] listen to your audience for once and put satisfaction over profit. “or” Please, Zack snyder is one of the greatest directors of all time … the Snyder Cut is a masterpiece. “Without a doubt, the fandom of Zack snyder is one of the biggest and most active of the moment, with his followers doing everything possible to make the director’s dreams come true.

Godzilla vs. Kong It maintains a 78% freshness rating on the Rotten Tomatoes platform, but it could change with the arrival of more reviews. The film introduces us to the incredible showdown of the beasts as a squad embarks on a dangerous mission in fantastic unexplored terrain, unearthing clues to the very origins of the Titans and the survival of humanity. The comments of the specialized critics have been good in general, since they indicate that the film delivers to the spectators what they have been asking for so much since the last installment: action focused on its protagonists.

Godzilla vs. Kong It is directed by Adam Wingard. In the cast we will once again have the participation of Millie Bobby Brown as Madison Russell, in addition, Eiza González and Alexander Skarsgård join; Kyle Chandler and Rebecca Hall. In Mexican cinemas the film is already available for the enjoyment of those who miss going to theaters more frequently. Without a doubt, this is the best installment of the MonsterVerse.

