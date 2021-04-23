Zack Snyder’s Justice League ending had two Green Lanterns

Director Zack snyder He came back last weekend to talk about his plans to put a representation of the Green Lanterns body in the film. “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” / “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”. In the past, the filmmaker has spoken a lot about this question, and again, he has spoken to reconfirm that even two Green Lanterns were about to appear at the end of his Justice League montage.

At Justice Con 2021, Snyder said he wanted two of his fan-favorite Lanterns, John Stewart and Kilowog, to appear at the end of the film, so that it was the two of them who would appear before Bruce Wayne in that final moment, in Martian Manhunter’s place.

Originally, we were going to have John Stewart and Kilowog come to the pier to see Bruce [Wayne] Snyder said. That was the original, original idea ”.

Snyder has long said he wanted a Green Lantern in the movie, and the director ended up revealing that John Stewart, made even more popular by the animated series “Justice League” and “Justice League Unlimited,” was his. Chosen flashlight. He also told Justice Con attendees that practically newcomer Wayne T. Carr was going to play Stewart in the movie before he was traded for Martian Manhunter.

I said, ‘Look, there’s a chance it won’t be in the movie,’ Snyder said. I’m not 100% sure he thought it was real, legit. We had made him a CG suit and since it was COVID and we couldn’t make a real suit… The mandate was to make it look as physical as possible.

At one point during the filming of Justice League, Snyder threatened to quit if Green Lantern couldn’t appear in the movie. In the end, he decided to continue with the film despite the fact that Warner Bros. supposedly did not want one of the main Green Lanterns to appear in the film. We know at the end that in this scene, the Green Lanterns were replaced by Martian Manhunter. However, we do have a Lantern in the movie’s flashback sequence, and a dead Lantern, which looks like Kilowog, in the Nightmare sequence. For fans of the Green Lanterns, we know at least several of them will appear in the next HBO Max series that will follow the Lantern Corps, including the original Green Lantern Alan Scott or Kilowog will be in the series, perhaps this is why Snyder was unable to use them. .

