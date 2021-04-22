Zack Snyder’s Justice League Didn’t Help Increase HBO Max Subscriber Count

Much has been made of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% and although only for the simple fact of its launch and everything that was behind it, the film has already marked a milestone in the history of contemporary cinema, the reality is that as a product it did not achieve the numbers that Warner Bros. expected, on all in terms of subscribers and views on HBO Max (via Heroic Hollywood).

It may interest you: Justice League: Pickup Truck and Plane Surround Warner Bros. with #RestoreTheSnyderverse Message

Since Zack Snyder (Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, Man of Steel – 55%) revealed that his Justice League cut – 41% existed and that it was very different from the stage version, the Fans began to demand on social networks that Warner Bros. release the filmmaker’s film, as they were not happy with the film that hit theaters.

After the successful #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement got the company to announce the premiere of Snyder’s movie on its new streaming platform HBO Max, much was said about Warner’s motivations to deliver what was described by large numbers of people as a ‘whim’. However, when it was released Zack Snyder’s Justice LeagueOn March 18, critics and fans of the DC Extended Universe recognized that the material was much better and above all more coherent than the 2017 version.

Despite the good comments from critics, who recognized that the four-hour film was a prodigious tribute to DC superheroes, Warner Bros. expectations, in terms of business, were not fully met, as the company expected that the long-awaited film would serve to catapult its new streaming platform and significantly increase the number of subscribers.

WarnerMedia had projected that HBO and HBO Max would have between 120 and 150 million subscribers by the end of 2025 and that Snyder’s film would help with the first push. Unfortunately, the director’s cut hasn’t done much to add to that estimate.

We recommend you: The Flash begins filming and Andy Muschietti releases a short video with the official title

According to CNBC (via Heroic Hollywood), HBO and HBO Max currently have 44.2 million subscribers between the two platforms, with a total of 2.7 million new subscribers in the first quarter of 2021, the period that covers the launch of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Although it is a good figure, not as impressive as predicted.

However, AT & T’s CFO, John stankey, explained, in an earnings call, that the simultaneous theatrical and streaming releases of the company’s films, such as Godzilla vs. Kong has proven to be a success, and in total, HBO and HBO Max have added 11 million subscribers in the last year. So while the Snyder Cut may not have been as successful financially, the company still knew how to cope.

HBO Max continues to deliver strong subscriber gains driven by the success of our day-and-date theatrical strategy. In the United States, we have added more than 11 million national subscribers to HBO Max and HBO in the last 12 months.

Don’t leave without reading: Rumor: Zack Snyder to direct a Marvel movie after the success of Justice League