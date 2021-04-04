‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ brings back “we live in a society” in this extended scene

It is clear that “we live in a society”, especially since Zack Snyder decided to give even more wings to this expression rather than celebrated through a meme with numerous fans. The phrase, which became popular in the world of “gamers”, conquered to the point of inspiring a petition on change.org that sought to persuade Warner Bros. to have Joaquin Phoenix pronounce the “we live in a society” in the new film of the Joker. About 59,000 fans signed it, the same 59,000 who would most likely go crazy with excitement. seeing this actor fulfill his wish in the trailer for ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’.

We live in a society … where you can watch #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague on @HBOMax. https://t.co/8l3CwvynZq #SnyderCut #UsUnited #AFSP #weliveinasociety pic.twitter.com/V8pmWFnVIf ? Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 2, 2021

Of course, the enthusiasm must have been short-lived, because one thing is to settle for your favorite character saying the phrase in the new montage of a choral film and a very different one to see how it only appears in the trailer and ends up being ignored in the scene that could finally be seen on HBO Max. Luckily Snyder has now decided to recover this moment to share his full version in an extended scene of the ‘Justice League’ that was eliminated, a small clip in which you can see the epic confrontation between Batman and Joker.

In fact, this filmmaker has shared the video with his “we live in a society” through his Twitter account, an alternative edition of what was finally used in the HBO Max version, film by installments that has been received with undeniable enthusiasm Both by fans of the filmmaker and by those who were disappointed with the film that Joss Whedon finished for its theatrical release.

Setting a precedent?

Following the success of that fan pressure to see #SnyderCut, there’s another Warner filmmaker who would love the chance to release a more personal version of the movie that was finally seen on the big screen. We are talking about David Ayer, director and scriptwriter of the maligned ‘Suicide Squad’, tape that according to him has nothing to do with what he had in mind. Thus, Ayer would be delighted for the campaign promoted by those fans wanting to know more about the 2016 film that had Will Smith, Margot Robbie or Jared Leto among others, take hold.

Under the hashtag #ReleaseTheAyerCut these followers seek to see another version of that nonsense, something that yesterday no longer sees as so impossible. In fact, in statements to Entertainment Weekly, he assured that now “there is room for different things, different versions, different points of view that are shared with the audience. I think it only helps to strengthen the community. I think Warner Bros. deserves credit for supporting Zack and having the courage to explore that.“.