Zack Snyder’s Justice League breaks record of views in China and gets excellent marks

Zack Snyder didn’t have an easy time during his time in the DC Extended Universe and fans are well aware of it. Things started more or less well when in 2013 he released The Man of Steel – 55%, however, after that everything took a nosedive and it seemed that it would never get better. But 2021 was the year of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% and the attention to the filmmaker returned. New information reveals that the film was so successful that it even broke a record for playback in China. Thus, the Asian giant loves the Snyder Cut as much as it does on American soil.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League hit multiple platforms around the world on March 18, becoming a global trend and giving way to endless comments on the excellent job the director has done in restoring the story he always dreamed of. Snyder He had done something amazing with DC superheroes and the world was delighted with his effort. Through social networks it is reported that the film was not only successful in America and Europe, as China also provided excellent reproduction numbers.

According to Twitter user Geralt of las Vegas (via SmallScreen), Zack Snyder’s Justice League was able to generate 120 million views in China through the Migu Video platform. The news outlet also reports that the film was placed on BiliBili, better known as Chinese YouTube, and that it was able to achieve almost 4 million views and a total of 7 million with the trailers. It is worth mentioning that the film was not released in Chinese theaters, but we now know that things would have turned out quite well for her if it had.

Shit … ZSJL has 120 million views on the Migu video streaming platform in China with a whopping 9.6 rating.

Holy shit ……. ZSJL has 120 Millions😳views over Migu video streaming platform in China with a huge 9.6 rating 🔥 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/eQmzSKC9Gk – 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗟𝗮𝘀 𝗩𝗲𝗴𝗮𝘀 (@ Itssan17) May 5, 2021

Another important thing is that the information about the Chinese reproductions of the Snyder Cut has not been officially reported by Warner, and that these numbers have only been known through the efforts of fans in networks, who are very aware of everything. what is happening around the tape. For its part, Warner has remained very silent about the triumph of the Snyder Cut around the world, perhaps not to encourage the return of Zack and continue with his own plans for the DC heroes.

Popular are rumors about Warner Bros. attempts to sabotage the work of Zack snyder, but there is no way to check them. The only certainty that the director has at the moment is the support of his fans, who have fought until exhaustion for the last three years to see the dream of a Justice League movie completely realized by him come true. Now the filmmaker seems to have broken relations with the studio and is moving forward in search of new dreams with very different stories.

Army of the Dead is the next film from Zack snyder. The director joined forces with Netflix to shape an adventure with the undead that promises to become an absolute triumph for the platform. The premiere is scheduled for May 21 and fans are already celebrating its arrival. Will it be a new awakening for the filmmaker?

