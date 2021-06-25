Zack Snyder’s Justice League already has a release date on Blu-Ray

If there is a movie that in 2021 was something to talk about in absolutely all the media, that is Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. The director’s original cut was a complete hit on HBO Max and other platforms when it was released on March 18. After a long wait, Snyder confirms the release date for the Blu-Ray. Now fans can enjoy the film in physical format and with extra content. Read on for all the details.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League It’s a very different approach from what was seen in 2017 with Justice League – 41%. Follow the events observed in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, specifically the plans of Bruce Wayne, who determined to ensure that Superman’s ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, joins forces with Diana Prince to recruit a team metahumans who are capable of protecting the world from an imminent threat of catastrophic proportions. The result is quite good and we had several top scenes that stand out as great pieces of superhero cinema.

According to Zack Snyder, his version of The Justice League It will be released on Blu-Ray 4k Ultra HD and Standard on September 7, a date that the most loyal followers of his work will be waiting with great emotion. The director shared the news through his official Twitter account along with a short trailer for the film. The publication has already accumulated more than 30 thousand likes and the response from Internet users is very positive. Will we see higher sales for Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

#SnyderCut coming to 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray 9/7 pic.twitter.com/kbiwd4bJc0 – Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) June 24, 2021

Faced with the surprising success of the Snyder Cut, some wonder if Warner Bros. will give the director another chance to continue his stories in the DCEU. At least in social networks, the #RestoreTheSnyderverse movement continues, which struggles to have Zack snyder back in the studio with more DC superhero movies in his charge. Although the company has already denied any possibility of working on the SnyderVerse, fans do not lose the illusion that the future is better for the director and his characters. Hope is the last thing that dies.

Unlike Marvel Studios, Warner Bros. has had a lot of trouble developing its live-action adventures with DC characters. At this point, fans do not know where the saga is heading, or how all the products are connected, or if they at least do it satisfactorily. In addition to the above, the decisions that the company has made regarding some of its actors have enraged social networks, such is the case of Henry Cavill, who with each passing moment seems to be more ignored by Warner, as if executives would like him completely out of the DCEU anytime soon … but fans still dream of seeing Man of Steel 2 at some point in the future. Only time will tell us what happens.

One of the following DC Extended Universe movies is The Flash, which is already being recorded in the United Kingdom and has a premiere scheduled for November 4, 2022. Some think that this film will solve all the problems of the DCEU and that it will even give way to a completely new stage, loaded with unknown superheroes and incredible adventures. It seems that things are about to change in the extensive saga.

