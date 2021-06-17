Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2 Could Come True

Although we will have to wait a bit, it seems that they want to continue with the story of Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2.

For a while we had already lost all hope of seeing Justice league 2 from Zack snyder. But it seems that the project is not as dead as it seems. Although for now Warner Bros does not want to know anything about the director and actors like Henry cavill Y Ray fisher, it seems that the fusion with Discovery has caused the newly appointed CEO David zaslav Think differently and you still see a lot of potential in these characters.

One of the main guarantees for them to do Justice league 2 is that the first installment was a tremendous success, collapsing the streaming platform. So for now, don’t rule out anything, even if that means there are multiple versions of Batman Y Superman in cinema and HBO Max.

What will the movie be about?

The heroes gathered to be able to defeat Steppenwolf, a powerful villain who nearly destroyed the Earth. But, after resurrecting Superman, they manage to stop him together. Although, he wasn’t the biggest threat, because the real danger is Darkseid, which aims to achieve the anti-life equation that is precisely on our planet.

So Justice league 2 will have to start at that moment when the heroes are already a powerful team and the villains are prepared for a great confrontation.

But in addition, they must prevent Superman turns bad, since that will cause the Earth to fall, as has been proven with the post-apocalyptic visions that it has Batman.

Are you looking forward to making Justice League 2? For now, it seems that Zack snyder is moving away from everything that reminds him of Dc comics. Although I am sure that if there is a change of directors, you will have no problem in relying on Henry cavill like superman, Ben affleck like batman, Gal gadot as wonder woman, Jason momoa like aquaman, Ezra Miller as Flash and Ray fisher like Cyborg.