Zack Snyder’s Honest Justice League Trailer Teases #RestoreTheSnyderverse

Anyone who is a fan of cinema and YouTube is very likely to have come across the Screen Junkies channel at some time in their life. His star series are the honest trailers. They are videos in which they make fun of all the errors and inconsistencies of a movie and all those who are involved in it. They focus on movies, but they have also made series, anime and even more general things like streaming services. Nothing escapes their sharp tongues and their narrator, with a voice so characteristic that it has already been parodied on several occasions.

As you can imagine, the whole messy situation that has surrounded the adaptation of The Justice League it has not escaped them. They made an honest Justice League trailer – 41%, of Joss Whedon, one of the Snyder Cut when it was already viral, but it was not yet confirmed that the studio was going to release it and, of course, they just made one of La Liga. Zack Snyder’s Justice – 82%. Here you can see it:

The length of these videos can vary, but for this version they did not miss the opportunity to make a nine-minute one divided into seven parts. This is a direct parody of the structure of the Snyder Cut; only, if in the film we find titles like “Part 1: Don’t count on it, Batman” or “Part 2: The age of heroes”, in the honest trailer they named them in funny ways or referring to their most controversial elements. A couple of examples are “Part 2. Darkseid is not available at this time. May I take your message? ” or “Part 6: #ReleaseTheSnyderCut”. To add more force to the taunt, the narrator complains each time a new part appears.

The trailer mocks many specific elements such as Steppenwolf’s design, Amber Heard’s accent in this film, or the characters repeatedly saying Mother Boxes, but highlights its mockery of the use of slow motion, duration, Joss Whedon and #RestoreTheSnyderverse. It is well known by all that Zack Snyder is a fan of slow motion. It is something that we find in all his filmography, but in this I use it extensively. There have been many memes and jokes about this aspect to the extent that there has been someone who thinks that the film lasts four hours because of that (we know that these scenes are approximately 10 percent of the film). Echoing this, in the honest trailer they tease that the scenes where Flash uses his powers are at the same speed as Lois Lane setting down a cup of coffee. And of the duration the narrator has the following to say:

It went from being a long and terrible two hour movie to a four hour and mediocre movie

It is your opinion, of course. From the director of League of Justice have something just as scathing to say: If you want to look good in comparison, just stand next to Joss Whedon

#RestoreTheSnyderverse became a trend in a matter of hours and of course he couldn’t help but fall victim to the creative minds of Screen Junkies:

Snyder’s biggest fans can finally put their arms down and be satisfied that their heroes’ path came to a fitting end. […] So cheer on as you go through scenes that were clearly done to pave the way for multiple sequels and that prompt fans with the ultimate fantasy of seeing Darkside and Superman lead the rest of Earth to Hit City. In this way ensuring that all tweets, articles or public statements about Warner Bros. are flooded with the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderverse. Something that will never happen, but never until the annual firing of DC executives and the new ones do restore the Snyderverse.

No one escapes from being out in an honest trailer or the fans.

