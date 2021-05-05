Zack Snyder’s fear of Warner Bros

Share

Zack Snyder revealed that he was afraid of being sued by Warner Bros over the Justice League campaign.

After a very long fight of at least four years, Zack Snyder and his fans finally got the Justice League out there. That montage, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, could be seen by everyone on HBO Max. Since that astonishing success, fans have been asking for the SnyderVerse to come out, something that will never be achieved. Despite all this, the director was not always so sure that the first campaign was going to have an effect.

“I was more concerned that the studio would sue me. Do something to silence me “, has said in an interview to The Sunday Times (via IndieWire) about his participation in the campaign that was linked to the hashtag #ReleasetheSnyderCut. Even so, the director decided to bet on his montage and the support of his followers. Through Vero, Zack Snyder dedicated himself between 2018 and 2021 to publish images that we would have seen in their original version.

In late 2019, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot joined the campaign, while Henry Cavill and Ray Fisher had been clear defenders of the Snyder Cut on other occasions. Finally Warner Bros, instead of suing him, announced in 2020 that it would premiere the director’s version on HBO Max.

The enormous support of his fans

In the interview, Zack Snyder spoke about the criticism his fans received for supporting the film so much. “This is the reality. The fandom raised $ 750,000 for suicide prevention and mental health awareness. They have saved lives. It’s a fact, ”Snyder argues. It all started when he had to leave the Justice League production because his daughter had committed suicide, so his fans took that cause as a banner. “They keep raising money. There are not many communities of fans whose main objective, in addition to seeing the work of a guy they like, is to raise awareness about health.

