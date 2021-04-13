Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Unveils Exciting New Trailer – Tomatazos

Zack Snyder’s debut in 2004 was with Dawn of the Dead – 75%, and in 2021 he will return to the zombies after a long period immersed in the adaptations of comics and superheroes. Army of the Dead, a Netflix original production, has presented its new trailer that is sure to leave fans of the filmmaker and fans of the zombie subgenre excited.

The cast, made up of Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada and Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro and Raúl Castillo, among others, is part of the appeal of the film ; Notaro’s case was a later addition that resulted from the replacement of actor Chris D’Elia, accused of sexual misconduct.

This May 21 Army of the dead will be available on Netflix and will take us to a post-apocalyptic future, a frequent scene in zombie stories, where a group of mercenaries are hired for a very dangerous mission in the ruins of Las Vegas. Hopefully we will see a lot of action and slow motion shots as the director has us used to.

Netflix has managed to attract the attention of highly regarded directors such as Martin Scorsese and David Fincher; with celebrities like David Ayer and Snyder, it aims to attract the attention of the general public, less concerned with the recognition of filmmakers than with their talent for making escapist entertainment. With Ayer Netflix made Bright – 31%, a police fantasy adventure that was a hit with the audience.

Snyder, in addition to directing Army of the dead, is the producer of the animated series on Norse mythology, which will be produced by the animation studio of Jay Oliva, known for having directed Batman: The Return of the Dark Knight, Part 1 – 100% and for having worked as an artist for storyboards in the DC Cinematic Universe, also known as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

If something has shown Zack snyder in recent years is that, despite dividing opinions, he is able to gather around him a large number of loyal fans who support him unconditionally. Proof of this was the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign, which after more than two years of pressure on social media managed to convince Warner to invest in finishing the original film that was altered by Joss Whedon in 2017.

After Zack Snyder’s Justice League Premiere – 82% on HBO Max, fans gave new impetus to the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse hashtag, which seeks to revive the DC cinematic universe the director planned years ago. This seems increasingly unlikely as Snyder’s plans stray completely from what Warner Bros. did with the post-Justice League franchise – 41%.

Nonetheless, hope lives on among fans and even Snyder, who encouraged fans to continue the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign. On the other hand, whether or not Snyder gets a chance to continue his DC Comics universe, he’s already preparing more of the universe. Army of the dead, and Netflix wants to continue working with him on new projects.

Zack himself has revealed that his experience with Warner Bros. was not the best by making League of Justice, and instead had very positive words about Netflix, these were his words in an interview with Entertainment Weekly: