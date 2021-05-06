Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is going to have a big theatrical release – Tomatazos

In the pre-pandemic world there was a certainty in the relationship between Netflix and theaters. The streaming service only released films that it wanted to compete for an Oscar since that is an essential requirement to be considered for that emblematic award. In that distant reality, Netflix had no other reason for people not to watch their movies from the comfort of their home. Let’s not get confused. The big movie theater chains were also unwilling to cooperate with this company. AMC, Cinemark, and Regal weren’t willing to show a company movie because they didn’t want to run for the same amount of time as the big studios.

In that world that no longer exists, if you wanted to watch a Netflix movie at the cinema and you lived in the United States, your only option was the small networks like Landmark, Alamo.

We no longer live in that world, for better or for worse. Movie theaters seemed like an endangered species when they had to be closed for quite a considerable amount of time. People just weren’t willing to lock up with a bunch of strangers who might be infected anymore.

In the new post-apocalyptic version of the Earth we live in, Netflix has decided to release Army of the Dead in theaters. It is an interesting decision because it is very likely that the film will not compete for any award other than in technical sections. It could be a purely monetary strategy due to the virality that Zack Snyder has had in recent months.

According to Variety, the film will be released in 600 theaters for a week. That is a new record for the company and it is going to do it in theaters of a company that previously would have flatly denied:

Notably, Cinemark, one of the largest movie theater chains in the country, has agreed to show the film. He has scheduled 200 Cinemark theaters. This makes Army of the Dead the first Netflix movie to have a major release from a major network. The film will be released in approximately 600 theaters in total, including iPic, Landmark, Alamo, Drafthouse, Harkins and Cinépolis. Other large companies, specifically, AMC and Regal are not going to have it available.

It is not the first time they have released a film with this company, during the pandemic they released some films like La Madre del Blues – 100%, but with a smaller scope. This will be his first big release. Cinemark had to say the following about this unprecedented event in the history of both companies:

Cinemark is excited to be working with Netflix on our first big release and giving moviegoers a chance to see Army of the dead in our rooms across the United States. Fans of Zack snyder they’re going to love watching the action in an immersive, cinematic environment with depth and audio technology longer than life.

This statement suggests that the intention is indeed to appeal to the director’s fans more than fans of zombie movies. It’s a smart strategy that if it works could mark a new era for the streaming giant. It may be the first of many bigger releases they’ll make in the future.

On the other hand, Netflix also had something to say about it. They talked about the fact that it is the continuation of an experiment that they had started during the pandemic with Cinemark:

We are excited to offer consumers the opportunity to see this highly anticipated film in theaters. Following the success of our limited and trial release we did with Cinemark of movies like The Mother of Blues, Midnight Sky – 60% and The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2 – 70%. We can’t wait to see the big launch of Army of the dead.

