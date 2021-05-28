Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is a brutal hit on Netflix

The Netflix streaming platform is usually quite opaque with the viewings of their films, but they have wanted to share the numbers of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead.

It was easy to imagine that Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead would become a hit of Netflix, as there was a huge wave of excitement surrounding the director after releasing The Justice League on HBO Max and the fact that it was returning to the zombie genre. But it has certainly exceeded all expectations, as it has reached 72 million views worldwide.

So with those figures, it could become the most popular movie on the platform of all time, since it has only been on the streaming service for a week.

“72 million households are betting on the dead.” It is read in the tweet of the Netflix Film account. “Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead has been the number one movie worldwide and is set to be one of Netflix’s most popular movies in its first 4 weeks.”

Thank you for the amazing support !!! #AOTD https://t.co/exDMPsver4 – Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 28, 2021

Obviously Zack snyder had to respond on his social media and wrote: “Thank you for the incredible support.”

Knowing these data, it is normal that Netflix is planning a prequel, sequel and animation series of this entire universe that you have created Zack snyder.

“Look, if there is ever a desire for more Army of the Dead, Shay Hatten and I know exactly where the story is going. So, yeah, we are ready. ” Zack Snyder said in a recent interview.

What is the movie about?

At the beginning of Army of the dead, a “being” escapes from a military convoy and arrives in Las Vegas. Then it begins to infect the people who are in the city and they have to isolate it. Some time later, a group of mercenaries accept a mission that will take them inside that place. They must rob a casino safe and get out as fast as they can. Since the United States Government has decided to drop a nuclear bomb and destroy everything. What is a simple task of getting in and out turns into a nightmare when they discover that the zombies are faster, stronger and smarter than they should be.

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead can be seen currently in Netflix.