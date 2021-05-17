Zack Snyder wrote a third 300 film but the studio rejected it

Director Zack snyder continues to reveal details of his relationship with Warner Bros. After being even more open lately in criticizing the attitude of the studio in recent years with everything related to the Justice League, now the filmmaker talks about one of his first projects , from “300”.

Back in 2006, a Zack Snyder who came from directing several shorts and “Dawn of the Dead”, directed and participated in the script of the adaptation of the comic by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley. A true success that catapulted the filmmaker, together with other works that came later such as “Watchmen” or “The Man of Steel”. The success of “300” led to a second film, a prequel entitled “300: The rise of an empire”, and focused on the origin of Xerxes. However, Snyder did not return as director, and in his place was Noam Murro. A film that was well below the reception level. Now we know that Snyder has written a script for a third 300 film.

In a recent talk on The Playlist’s The Fourth Wall podcast, Zack Snyder revealed that he made this proposal and presented it to the study, but the study rejected it. Although we might think that this occurred many years ago, it was really during this time of pandemic, a confinement that Snyder took advantage of to write what would be the third film of 300.

I couldn’t sink my teeth into it. About the pandemic, I had an agreement with Warner Brothers and wrote what essentially it was going to be the final chapter of ‘300’. But when I sat down to write it, I actually wrote a different movie. I was writing something about Alexander the Great, and it became a movie about the relationship between Hephaestion and Alexander. turned out be a love story. So really it didn’t fit as a third movie. But this concept came up, and it turned out very well. It’s titled ‘Blood and Ashes’, and it’s a beautiful love story, really, with war. I would love to do it, [WB] he said no … you know, they’re not big fans of mine. It is what it is.

Once again the strong tension between the director and the studio is revealed, even more so, if he really what Snyder presented to them was not quite what the studio had in mind in order to close the franchise.

At the moment, there are no plans and nothing more has been heard about making a new movie in the 300 franchise.

