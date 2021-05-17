Zack Snyder wrote a gay romance movie about Alexander the Great

The accidental 300-60% homoeroticism is something we all noticed when we saw the Zack Snyder adaptation. The film was even parodied in almost everything 300 and that element was nothing more than the bottom of mockery. However, and despite the homophobic claims among others that have been made to the graphic novel, director Zack Snyder knows that love is love, regardless of gender or sex and in fact has a film about the romance between Alexander the Great and his general Hephaestion.

In an interview with The Playlist, Zack Snyder explained that, during the pandemic, he had discussions with the Warner Bros. studio for a third 300-60% film, which would be the last of that franchise. However, he explained that during the process of developing the libretto he did not manage to fit the saga and rather ended up writing a romance between Alexander the Great and his general Hephaestion, with whom he was rumored to have a romantic relationship:

I couldn’t sink my teeth into it (the third 300 movie). During the pandemic I had a deal with Warner Bros and wrote what was going to be essentially the last chapter of 300. But when I sat down to write it, I ended up writing a totally different movie. I was writing about Alexander the Great and it became a movie about the relationship between Hephaestion and Alexander. It became a love story. So it didn’t really fit like a third movie.

Snyder, as you surely remember, adapted 300 from Frank Miller’s graphic novel. The film was a box office success and led to a sequel, produced by this director, called 300: The Birth of an Empire – 43%. The original is based on the advance of King Leonidas’ Spartan army against the Persian Empire around 480 BC. This film was the one that cemented him as Warner’s hand-held director for comic book adaptations, and what paved the way for him to direct Watchmen, The Watchmen – 65%.

Historians, of course, debate whether or not Alexander the Great of Macedonia had a homosexual relationship with Hephaestion, one of his trusted generals whom he even named his second-in-command. Although there seem to be records of rumors about the homosexuality, or bisexuality of the conqueror, there are no direct sources that speak about the sexual nature between them, however it is recognized that they were very close that when the soldier died, Alexander spent many days in mourning and suffered a lot for this fact.

Romance has never really permeated in Snyder’s work as a central element of his films, although the relationship between Silk Specter II and Nite Owl or Superman and Lois Lane have key plot points in his films, they are not truly the focus. thematic of his adaptations. Making a homosexual romance would be something little expected on his part, despite the fact that he would be inserted in the war campaigns of one of the most recognized strategists in world history could perhaps attract attention.

However, the director believes that, because that draft did not fit in with the rest of the series, Warner has no plans for a third 300-60% film and in passing he recalled that he is not on very good terms with the studio. Following the success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% already reserve the answer obtained by The Army of the Dead – 78%, it remains to be seen if the director’s gay-era romance between soldiers ever sees the light of day.

