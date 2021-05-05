Zack Snyder would like to direct a Star Wars movie, but he knows that would end badly – Tomatazos

Star Wars is such a ubiquitous and beloved series that more than one director has the dream of directing a film in the franchise and only a handful have been able to do so. Now we know that among them we can count Zack Snyder. After his bad experience with Warner, the director realizes that one of his talents is not compromising his vision to please the studio. You are not given that of following the instructions of the studios on how they want their movie to be. In that sense he is very aware that, although he wanted to direct a Star Wars movie, this may not be a good idea. He knows that sooner or later he would have a conflict with Lucasfilm. This was revealed in an interview for The Times:

Where things get complicated is when you take a director with a personal point of view and ask him to participate in something that is not asking for that. The journeyman filmmaker? There are a lot of them and they are good. It just happens that I have a specific point of view. The lesson I have learned is that it is much easier for me, as a filmmaker, to create a world and invite you into it. As opposed to me saying ‘Let me put my gear in your wheel’. I would love to make a Star Wars movie. I know a lot about it but I don’t think I would survive [al proceso].

In other words, the director has already learned that he is better off creating his own franchise, as is the case with Army of the Dead. We also know that you do best working with a studio that gives you creative freedom. That has been the case with Netflix. The director has really raved about how well he has been treated. It’s something you’ve said on several occasions lately. For example, he said it in an interview for Insider:

It was the most rewarding experience making this movie. This is the movie. There are no other cuts from her. I didn’t have to fight them. It was quite the opposite. This is the director’s cut and you’ll see it first. You don’t have to see the bastard version first, there’s just the awesome version

These statements suggest that the director does not feel like working in any franchise at the moment. In a sense that’s a sign that he’s most likely not interested in working for Marvel either. If your vision and Kevin Feige’s did not match up on a project, this would probably end badly. He has already made it very clear to us that he is not one of those who subordinate his vision to what the study wants.

In fact, not long ago he had already said that he has never met with the head of Marvel, which means that that study has not set its eye on him:

We have never met. They’ve done amazing work, astonishingly beautiful, and to be honest they’ve explored all the possibilities. They have gotten their hands on every possible genre. They’ve used their characters, now that I think about it, in experimental ways, and now they’re confident enough to explore the possibilities. They are no longer playing defense, which is surprising.

There are people who thought that now, that he has separated from Warner and shown that the Justice League thing – 41% was the fault of the study, Feige I was going to contact him, but that has not been the case. Everything seems to indicate that for the director this would be the best.

The truth is that it is an interesting position for a director of blockbusters. Studios are often unwilling to shell out large amounts of money on a project they cannot control. You have to see how this director’s career continues to develop. Everything seems to indicate that we can expect him to create his own franchises. Can you imagine creating a superhero cinematic universe of his own? Surely this is something that would please more than one fan of the director.

