Zack Snyder would give “all his effort to support” the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign

‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ finally saw the light after a fan pressure campaign that had its lights (money raised for suicide prevention associations) and had its shadows (harassment and demolition campaigns, threats death). With the mission accomplished, and with the DC universe preparing a lot more movies, it seemed that the time had come to close the gruesome episode of ‘Justice League’ and turn the page. But not.

Zack Snyder showed in his Snyder Cut what would come next if he had been able to carry out his plan from the beginning: a trilogy in which Darkseid would have his way, Superman would end up being a tyrant and the hope of humanity would relapse in the crazy plan of Batman. Enough fuel, added to the fact that the director’s cut has been liked, and a lot, among the fandom, to start a new pressure campaign: #RestoreTheSnyderVerse.

The fans now ask Warner (or rather, demand) that they return the baton of the DC universe to Snyder and let him continue with the plans and make the trilogy, something more complicated than the Snyder Cut because this would mean going to the filming, spend many millions of dollars and convince the whole team to come back. Snyder has said on several occasions that he is willing to move on and leave DC behind, but recently, in an appearance at Justice Con, he has given his support to the movement and said they can count on “all his effort.” Here’s what he said: “I’ll say this. It’s a concept (the fan campaign) that I think shows reverence for the work. In that regard, I have no idea of ​​the outcome. Probably nothing … The veneration of work is something that I will never reject or that I will never say that I do not respect. Of course, I would give my best to support it.. If someone tells me, it doesn’t matter who tells me, if they tell me ‘I loved that and I would love for you to do another one’ personally I’m not a person who is going to say ‘forget it’ because I think it’s rude. “

Separate paths

Snyder continues in his line of not giving much hope while keeping the door open in case, like the Snyder Cut, the flute ends up playing and the pressure of the fans achieves something. But, we repeat, this is a very different situation than the Snyder Cut and Warner Bros. keeps saying that they do not plan to follow that path with the DC universe. Instead, they explained, they will bet on films that are not so connected to each other, although they may have cameos or winks to other films, and will support a greater diversity of voices and styles rather than giving one person all the weight and decisions. At the moment the next DC movie we will see will be ‘The Suicide Squad’ by James Gunn on August 6, 2021. Zack Snyder, for his part, returns to the zombie cinema with ‘Army of the Dead’, which will be released in theaters selected on May 14, and May 21 will hit Netflix.