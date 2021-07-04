Zack Snyder would be willing to make a Rick and Morty movie

Today Zack Snyder’s work as a director encompasses epic adventures of superheroes and warriors with a rather particular tone that has become his signature on the big screen. Additionally, a path has been forged in zombie movies since Dawn of the Dead – 75% to The Army of the Dead – 78%, where, although it has convinced several fans of the genre, there are still those who are not satisfied with certain creative decisions.

It is recognized that Snyder is very skilled at his job, and when he has something in mind he defends it. Proof of this is the whole case that was generated around Zack Snyder’s The Justice League – 82%, that after being forced to abandon the project, the final result was so disappointing that they made the decision to finish what he had left pending despite the fact that it meant an extra investment in addition to working without pay.

Perhaps what has identified him the most is the remarkable closeness to his fans because, just as they support his work tooth and nail, he supports them when they start a movement as well as trying to pamper them by giving them details about everything he would like to do in the future, or speaking of projects that have not been possible for various reasons. In recent weeks the director generated controversy for some images of Catwoman and Batman, but now he returns with a slightly lighter theme.

Something that the filmmaker has made clear is that, despite having a defined style and certain established genres, he is willing to take on new challenges. During a conversation on Film Junkee Vodka Stream, Snyder assured that the genre that he has the most respect for and that he could hardly take in its entirety is comedy, it would also be a drastic turn with what he has done before, however, he would be willing to take on a project related to Rick and Morty – 100%.

I don’t have a direct comedy [en la] I can think of, you know, that it’s like a pure side-by-side comedy. If I did the Rick and Morty movie, that’s probably the closest I would be [de ello].

With four seasons on the air and the fifth in full transmission, the series created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon has managed to establish itself as one of the most popular animated programs of the moment within projects aimed at youth and adults. Its success has grown so much that much has been speculated if it could be brought to the big screen as an animated feature film, and although this has not yet been confirmed, there are already many who hope to see something like that.

Scott Marder, producer of the television show, told Metro UK that for now they were focused on being able to finish their commitments that include two more seasons, in addition to that, although the series is already epic, a possible film should exceed those expectations so that worth it.

I feel like every episode is a movie. I would like to see what a movie would be like, I feel like we cover so much. It would have to be pretty epic.

So far they have not denied the possibility of a feature film although their priorities are different, but at least they will already be able to have in their list of candidates for director the person in charge of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%.