Zack Snyder will delve into Norse mythology with a new animated series

Filmmaker Zack Snyder (‘Sucker Punch’) producing a new animated series for Netflix based on Norse mythology titled ‘Twilight of the Gods’ (Twilight of the gods). At the moment there are few details we have of this new series, although Snyder himself revealed that they will work with the animation studio Digital Dimension to develop this new version of Norse mythology.

“It’s my version of Norse mythology and it’s really cool. We’re doing it with Digital Dimension, which is doing the animation, and it will be unlike anything you’ve ever seen,” Snyder said. “Because in animation, we can do whatever we want, which is a lot of fun for everyone. As involved creatives, we can go crazy, and I think they’re going to love it.”

Snyder also revealed the great cast to count on ‘Twilight of the Gods’, which includes Sylvia Hoeks, Lauren Cohan, John Noble and Kristopher Hivju. Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder and Jay Oliva will serve as executive producers on the animated series. I leave you finally with the image that reveals the entire cast: