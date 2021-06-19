Zack Snyder weighs in on the Batman and Catwoman controversy

Twitter has been stirred more with the controversy Snyder has been above all concise with the matter of the famous deleted scene

A few days ago DC fans, and the world in general was stirred with the controversy of the creators of the Harley Quinn animated series. They commented that DC asked them to delete a scene of Batman having oral sex with Batwoman, claiming that “heroes don’t do that.”

Kaley Cuoco, who lends his voice to Harley in the series, was manifested through his Instagram, fans have not stopped talking on Twitter. And now, it is Zack Snyder who seems to give his opinion on that same social network.

The director of ‘Justice League’ shared through his personal account that the image that has added more controversy. In it you see Batman and Catwoman on a rooftop, both in their respective suits, doing what DC said superheroes don’t practice.

Only one word accompanied the drawing: “Canon.”

The tweet, at the time of publication of this news, goes for more than 31,000 retweets and more than 150,000 likes. In the comments there have been messages of all kinds for the director: they have criticized him for putting pornography, until they fully support him.

Memes, phrases, boos, compliments … For example, the following answers. Undoubtedly the subject will continue to talk about

