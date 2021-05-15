Zack Snyder was tortured by Warner Bros

Director Zack Snyder recalls the problems he had filming Justice League because of the attitude of Warner Bros. executives.

Currently we can see the version of Zack snyder of the League of Justice on HBO Max, but for that to happen many things had to happen. Since the director left the filming halfway through the death of his daughter and replaced him Joss Whedon That changed the movie quite a bit. The result in cinemas in 2017 was disappointing and from that moment the fans asked to be allowed to see the montage of Zack snyder. In 2021 that became a reality and now there are many who want me to do Justice league 2. But Warner Bros he wants to reboot the characters and it seems like that won’t happen.

In a recent interview Zack snyder reviewed his film career and commented that Army of the Dead from Netflix it’s like going back to your origins.

“It’s a little bit. I’d say it’s a good analogy because I shot the movie and wrote the movie. Clearly, it comes from the well, so to speak, in a pretty significant way. So yeah, I think it’s a good analogy. I buy that ”.

He also revealed the experience of doing his version of League of Justice in order to HBO Max.

“Oh God yeah. God yes. It was great doing the Justice League Snyder Cut and it was fun and all. But Warner Bros. still tortured me all the time for some reason, they can’t help it. I don’t know why I’m a fucking pain in their ass, but I’m not trying to be, honestly. “

They asked him if he thinks another film studio could torture him like this too.

“Well, I just don’t know who would end up on the other end. If you analyze what happened with Warner Bros., it is not a normal situation. It’s a strange situation that happens once in a generation! Now I’ve had an amazing experience with Netflix and we had a great partnership and an incredibly great experience. So all I would say is that it is an unusual situation. “

Zack snyder believes that Warner Bros she was too aggressive the whole time.

“I don’t want to get in trouble either, but I’m not going to sit here and let them act like that and no… Look, they are the ones who have been aggressive, not me. I did nothing. Every day they would turn around and do some strange passive-aggressive thing. Then I do not know. Is rare”.

Even so, Zack snyder he is very happy with the end result.

“But look, like I say, I had a great time doing Justice League. I am very happy to have been able to finish it ”.