Zack Snyder was in talks to make a Star Wars movie before Disney bought Lucasfilm

In a not-so-distant era, in early 2013, the Vulture said that Zack Snyder was developing a Star Wars spin-off with touches from Akira Kurosawa, both of which are already in the original trilogy, actually. It was a very persistent rumor that made many dream because it was said that it was going to be his own version of The Seven Samurais – 100%, but starring Yoda, as the only survivor of a group of Jedi. That was said around the time The Man of Steel came out – 55%. Many insiders and industry insiders denied that was going to happen. Snyder himself has revealed that this was not a rumor.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

In the world where Lucasfilm was not yet bought by Disney, Zack snyderIn truth, I wanted to direct a spin-off of this franchise. This was revealed in the podcast Happy sad confused. Apparently that movie wasn’t going to star any character I’ve seen before, so nothing about Yoda, and it happened in his own corner of that universe. He did not say anything about the plot or that it was going to connect with the other films in the franchise. What he revealed is that that idea still exists and could eventually become a science fiction movie, but one that is not going to have any relation to Star Wars:

Yes. We talked about it, but never… You know. I’ve been working on it, only out of the Star Wars universe, just for myself, it’s just a science fiction thing. It’s still a science fiction thing, it’s the same story. I’m going to let Star Wars be Star Wars and I just… you know. The eleven-year-old still wants to do that, now I know how to do it, so maybe we’ll see him one day.

In other words, that project has not died, only that it will no longer have any relationship with the famous franchise from the very distant galaxy. Makes sense. Remember that recently the live revealed that he is dying to direct a movie about Star Wars, but that most likely will never happen. The reason? After the very bad experience that happened with Warner, the director is now aware that it is useless to work in other people’s franchises because he wants to follow his vision in all his films and not the one that the studio wants to impose on him. Which is why he thinks he couldn’t direct any Star Wars movies with Lucasfilm:

Also read: Zack Snyder teaches how to make movies in a new YouTube series for Netflix

Where things get complicated is when you take a director with a personal point of view and ask him to participate in something that is not asking for that. The journeyman filmmaker? There are a lot of them and they are good. It just happens that I have a specific point of view. The lesson I have learned is that it is much easier for me, as a filmmaker, to create a world and invite you into it. As opposed to me saying ‘Let me put my gear in your wheel’. I would love to make a Star Wars movie. I know a lot about it but I don’t think I would survive [al proceso].

Now we know that he prefers to direct the one similar to Star Wars, but that it happens in a universe of his own creation. This is the best. So we have the guarantee that we will see the Snyder Cut. It is always good to know our own limits. This director already knows that he cannot work in an environment where his vision is not respected; in other words, where they won’t let him make a movie of Zack snyder as opposed to a Warner or Disney movie. The only thing missing is that this science fiction project goes from being an idea to a reality. It is a matter of waiting.

Do not leave without having read: Star Wars: fans demand a sequel movie or series for Han Solo