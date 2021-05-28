Zack Snyder wants to make a 100% faithful adaptation of The Dark Knight Returns – Tomatazos

Something that is very well known about the latest Batman movies is that they are inspired by iconic comics of this character, but they are not adaptations of them; In other words, Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder have been inspired by some iconic scenes or moments from graphic novels like Batman: The Long Halloween or The Dark Knight Returns. In fact, from this latest graphic novel came several iconic moments and dialogue that we could see in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%. In that story written by Frank Miller we can see Batman fight against Superman, but there it happens because the latter is a pawn of the government.

To date, DC has not made faithful adaptations of the most iconic stories in its live-action films. This he has reserved for animated tapes. Precisely, there is a two-part adaptation of this story. Fans have dreamed that one day we will see a live-action adaptation of one of Gotham’s most iconic bat graphic novels. That tops the list of many fans.

In an interview for the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Zack snyder has revealed that he would like to make an adaptation of this graphic novel in the style of the one he did of Watchmen, The Watchmen – 65%:

I think it could be its own thing. I would do it 100% Watchmen style. Very faithful to the vignettes. I really would. I don’t think it would be that expensive, to be honest. It is very raw.

He also mentioned that if he could make this movie he would use a whole new cast. The important thing to him is that this story should not belong to the DCEU or the Snyderverse, but rather be in its own corner of the universe in order to be a faithful adaptation.

Snyder has already demonstrated with 300-60% that he is capable of making very faithful comic book adaptations of Frank Miller, but without removing the most problematic elements. In that case, it was to include the most racist and homophobic elements in a work that uses a historical event (the Battle of Thermopylae) to make an Islamophobic comment. The director at the time seemed not to grasp what he had done and so he was taken by surprise by the reaction to the film and said all sorts of troublesome things like hinting that viewers should turn off their brains to enjoy that movie because it is a simple movie of action:

You know? When I see that… when I see someone use words like ‘neoconservative’, ‘homophobic’, ‘homoerotic’ or ‘racist’ in their reviews, I think they didn’t get the movie and they didn’t understand. It’s a movie based on a graphic novel about a bunch of guys smashing their heads off each other. When you start to see it like this, it becomes clear that you are not grasping it.

If by chance of fate that adaptation were to occur, we hope that this time he knows how to distinguish when he must be faithful to his source and when it is more prudent to modify some things.

That said, it is highly unlikely that this will ever happen. Remember that the director has said that he and Warner are not on good terms, to the point of saying that they are anti-Snyder:

Warner Bros. has been aggressively anti-Snyder so to speak. What can I say? Clearly, they are not interested in my vision. But I’d also say they certainly weren’t interested, I would have said originally, in my version of Justice League. They certainly made decisions about it. I love the characters and I love the worlds, and I think it’s an amazing place to make a movie. It is a glorious intellectual property. So there it is. I don’t know what could be done as you go along, other than I think the fan movement is very strong, and the fan community, [su] intention is so pure, and I really have great respect for it. I hope a cool head prevails with [el estudio] and that they see that there is a great fandom that wants more of that. But who knows what they will do?

