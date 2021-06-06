Zack Snyder wants to direct a Dragon Ball movie

Can you imagine a Dragon Ball movie in the style of Zack Snyder? The result would be worth seeing in theaters.

Zack snyder has shocked viewers twice in recent months with his version of The Justice League from HBO Max and the movie Army of the dead from Netflix. But curiously it does not have any announced project, since it will not do The Fountainhead from Ayn rand, at least for now. Although if you really want to rock the world, you should make a live action adaptation of Dragon ball.

In a recent interview, they asked Zack snyder if I would make a movie of Dragon ball and so he answered:

“I would consider it. I mean, if it worked out. But I would definitely do an anime remake or live action. That would be fun because I love animation, and I watch a lot of anime with my son, who is too young to watch it, but we watch it anyway (laughs) ”.

Now they will make a new movie in the saga.

After the success of Dragon Ball Super: Broly of 2019, they will make a new installment where we will see the powerful Goku Y Vegeta against a new adversary. Akira toriyama will be in charge of directing it and it is expected to exceed the 115 million that the previous film in the saga raised.

For now, there are no plans for a new live-action adaptation of Dragon ball, even though the 2009 version was a real disaster. So Hollywood owes one to the saga. So without a doubt Zack snyder would be an ideal candidate to take it to the big screen, since with Sucker Punch (2011) showed that in the visual section there would be no problem and with a good story, the combination would be perfect.

Would you like to see a live action Dragon Ball movie directed by Zack Snyder? Leave us your comments below.