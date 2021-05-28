Zack Snyder wants to adapt ‘the Dark Knight Returns’ with new actors

Responsible for some of the films of the DC Universe such as ‘Man of Steel’, ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ or more recently ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, Zack Snyder revealed in a recent interview that you’ll love tackling another classic DC story.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Snyder said he wanted to adapt Frank Miller’s story, ‘The Dark Knight Returns’, albeit without Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck:

“No, I don’t think so,” Snyder said when asked if he would bring Affleck and Cavill back. “I think it would be my own thing. Yeah, I think it would be my own thing. I would do it one hundred percent, Watchmen style, with true frame accuracy. I really will. I don’t think it’s that expensive, to be honest. I don’t. I think. He’s pretty brave. “

‘The Dark Knight Returns’ was already an inspiration for ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, because in it we see an older Batman. But despite this strong influence, Snyder still dreams of adapting the original comic with that frame-accurate style that worked so well with ‘Watchmen’.

‘The Dark Knight Returns’ is set in the near future, at a time when Batman has already retired and Gotham City is subdued by a gang of thugs called The Mutants. At 55, Bruce Wayne will have to put on the cape again, this time teaming up with a female Robin to try to stop the Joker and keep the peace in a city plunged into chaos.