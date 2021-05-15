Zack Snyder wants Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill in his new movie

Share

Visionary director Zack Snyder already has his next project in mind and is clear that it would be something spectacular to have Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill.

Netflix is about to release Army of the Dead from Zack snyder, an action movie where a group of mercenaries must face a zombie horde. On the streaming platform it is very clear that it will be a real success and that is why there are already plans for a sequel, where they could include Ben affleck Y Henry cavill.

Director Zack snyder knows very well what it means to work with Ben affleck Y Henry cavill, since they have played Batman Y Superman in the movies of Dc comics. In addition, both actors have always spoken highly of the director. Either for his vision of the stories or for how he takes the filming.

But what is clear is that action film fans are sure to be happy to see Ben affleck Y Henry cavill against a bunch of zombies, just like you have Dave Bautista in the first installment.

What is the movie about?

Recently they premiered the first 15 minutes of Army of the Dead and with the trailer, we can get a very clear idea of ​​what he has prepared Zack snyder.

Something or someone will escape while being transported to Area 51. This being will arrive in the city of Las Vegas and begin to infect people. Thus the city will become a real zombie apocalypse and they must create a wall so that the infection does not escape. Some time later they decide to bomb everything to eradicate the evil that has settled there. Although before that happens, a group of mercenaries will try to enter and take 200 million dollars that there is in a casino. But what should be a very simple quest to get in and out will turn into a nightmare, as the zombies are faster, stronger and smarter than expected.

Army of the dead from Zack snyder It will premiere on May 21. Would you like to see Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill in the sequel? Leave us your comments below.

