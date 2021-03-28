Zack Snyder wanted to explore the sexual tension between Batman and the Joker in his Justice League – Tomatazos

Things turned out very well for Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% on streaming platforms. Ten days have passed since the release and on social media we can still observe the conversation surrounding her, with countless fans talking about their desire to bring back the director’s vision. Little by little interesting details about the filming process are revealed and now we find out that Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% wanted to deepen the relationship between Batman and the Joker, reaching levels of sexual tension that we do not see all the time in famous DC characters, at least on the big screen. Read on for all the details

The entertainment industry is very flexible, with comings and goings that many don’t expect. And boy did nobody expect the return of Jared Leto like the Joker. He first appeared in Suicide Squad – 25% and quickly became one of the DCEU’s most detested characters (not in a good way): over-acted and looking more akin to that of a wayward junior, without a hint of criminal genius. . That movie was a total nonsense to the respected Joker, and Warner quickly turned the page developing the idea of ​​Todd Phillips with Joaquin Phoenix in a multi-million dollar, multi-award-winning production that made a deep impression last year.

But Zack snyder He had faith in the Joker from the DC Extended Universe and brought Jared Leto back for a completely spectacular scene, in which the villain has a conversation with Batman about his purposes and intentions. The result was very well received by fans not only of the director, but also of superhero cinema in general. Now, according to We Got This Covered, Snyder had the objective of deepening in the ties that maintain this pair of iconic characters, a much denser bond that could have implied the hidden desires of the opponents, however, Warner Bros. ended up eliminating the idea.

A few days ago, Deborah Snyder was interviewed by CBR and offered a lot of interesting information. Among the questions in the middle stands out: “The Knightmare scene introduces an almost sexual tension between Batman and Joker. Are we reading too much in the scene or is it a fair interpretation of Bruce’s subconscious desires?” To which the executive producer responded:

I think the fun and interesting part of the Joker is that he’s also a seducer, especially, I think, Jared’s Joker [Leto]. Having this scene in the movie, because that’s the additional scene that we shot. We did a take that we needed for another scene, and then we did that one. Zack said, ‘This will probably be my last chance to do this, and I can’t leave this universe without having a Joker / Batman scene. And just the story of what those two meant to each other. I think Zack had always wanted to do it, that’s why we always had that Joker card that Batman had. So the card: where did it come from? I think it’s a nice Easter egg.

It is more than surprising what Zack Snyder’s Justice League has achieved. A couple of days ago, Twitter was filled with more than a million and a half comments demanding to bring back to Zack snyder as the mind behind the DCEU; The #RestoreTheSnyderVerse hashtag even surpassed the magnificence of Avengers: Endgame – 95% in their prime, making it clear that fans want to see the ideas of Zack at the top. One wonders if Warner Bros. is willing to listen to its audience or not.

We’ll see if Warner Bros. dares to go further with Zack snyder or if he will forever let his story die in the DCEU. On the other hand, the future is still filled with movies about the heroes of Justice League, so fans need not worry about the shortage of material. We hope that the following adventures are at the height of what has been done by Zack.

